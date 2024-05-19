Brazil’S Beef Exports Surge: A 2024 Snapshot

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) April 2024 marked a significant milestone for Brazil, as beef and by-product exports soared by 80% compared to the same month in 2023.



Brazil shipped 252,600 metric tons, making this the third largest monthly volume in almost a decade.



This surge resulted in a revenue jump to $433.1 million, an increase of 69% over April last year. Meanwhile, the average price per ton dropped to $4,185 from $4,444.



From January to April 2024, Brazil's total beef exports reached 924,821 metric tons, up 45% from 639,293 metric tons in 2023.







This growth yielded revenues of $3.7 billion, climbing 31% from $2.8 billion, despite prices dropping by 9.5%.



China led as the primary market, buying 377,989 metric tons in the first four months-a 40.5% rise from the previous year.



The United States followed with a 78.3% increase, importing 134,161 metric tons.



The United Arab Emirates also showed robust growth, with imports up 245% to 64,932 metric tons.



Moreover, this performance indicates a rebound from March 2024's lower export total of 206,029 metric tons.



According to data from Abrafrigo and MDIC, these figures underline a strong start to the year and highlight robust performance in the industry.



Brazil's ability to maintain robust beef exports is vital not just for its economy but also for global food markets.



As the world's leading beef exporter, Brazil plays a crucial role in balancing global supply and demand.



This sector's success impacts numerous stakeholders, from local farmers to international beef markets, highlighting the interconnected nature of global trade.

