Jerome Powell tests positive for COVID-19 again

(MENAFN) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for the US Central Bank who announced the news late Thursday. Powell, who is 71 years old, is experiencing symptoms and is adhering to the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by isolating and working from home.



A press briefing from the Federal Reserve confirmed the positive test result and indicated that Powell will continue his duties remotely. Bloomberg reported that Powell was scheduled to deliver a speech at Georgetown University Law School's graduation ceremony in Washington on Sunday. The Federal Reserve has adjusted these plans, announcing that Powell's remarks will now be delivered via a pre-recorded video message.



This is not the first time Powell has contracted COVID-19, as he also tested positive in January 2023. The news of his current infection comes as the Federal Reserve prepares for its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting, scheduled for June 11-12. During this meeting, markets will be closely monitoring the central bank's decisions regarding interest rates and other economic policies.

