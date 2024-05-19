U.S. stocks show mixed underperform as markets expect possible Fed rate reduction

(MENAFN) The performance of US stocks was mixed at the close on Friday, as investors took a breather following a multi-week rally driven by data suggesting the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates this year. The Standard & Poor's 500 index managed to rise after initially reducing losses, while the Nasdaq index fell slightly. Despite these fluctuations, both indices recorded gains for the fourth consecutive week. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones index rose, marking its fifth straight weekly gain.



Market data revealed that the Standard & Poor's 500 index increased by 0.12 percent to close at 5,303.27 points. The Nasdaq Composite index saw a slight decline of 0.07 percent, ending at 16,685.97 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.34 percent to 40,003.88 points, surpassing the 40,000-point level for the first time.



On a weekly basis, the Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed by 1.54 percent, the Nasdaq Composite index increased by 2.11 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1.24 percent. This positive momentum was fueled by last week's US inflation report for April, which indicated a slowdown in core price pressures for the first time in six months. This development has bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates later this year. Additionally, interest rate futures have shown growing confidence in the possibility of two rate cuts by the end of 2024.

