Man detained due to killing threat to Serbian leader

(MENAFN) A Serbian citizen has been apprehended following allegations of issuing a death threat against President Aleksandar Vucic, as confirmed by the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs on Thursday. Identified as Dragan Mijatovic from Sombor, a town bordering Croatia, the suspect was taken into police custody "due to the threat of endangering the security of the President of the Republic." Mijatovic is slated to remain in detention for 48 hours pending an initial investigation by authorities.



The incident reportedly stemmed from a remark made by Mijatovic on a former Twitter account, wherein he responded to President Vucic's commentary on the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. In his tweet, Vucic expressed shock over the incident and described Fico as "a great friend" to himself and Serbia. In response, Mijatovic allegedly wrote, "That was a rehearsal for your assassination!" However, he provided no further explanation for his statement or any rationale for his animosity towards President Vucic. It remains unclear if Mijatovic made additional threats against the Serbian leader.



Serbian officials swiftly condemned the alleged threat against President Vucic, denouncing it as "shameful" and lauding Vucic for his efforts in promoting a strong and free Serbia. Justice Minister Maja Popovic characterized the incident as "unacceptable," emphasizing the need to uphold respect for the country's leadership and condemning any attempts to exploit external events for the purpose of threatening officials.



The arrest comes amidst heightened concerns over political violence following the recent assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot and wounded during a government meeting in Handlova. Fico underwent extensive surgery and remains in intensive care, underscoring the gravity of threats against public figures and the imperative of ensuring their safety and security.

