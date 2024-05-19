Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques To Undergo Medical Tests: Saudi Royal Court

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will undergo medical checks on Sunday at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, after suffering from a high fever and joint pain.

The treating medical team decided to conduct some examinations to diagnose his health condition and to check on his health, the Royal Court said in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).