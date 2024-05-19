Qatar Chamber To Hold General Assembly Meeting Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, will preside over the Chamber's second General Assembly Meeting (GAM), on Sunday, May 19th, at its headquarters. Members eligible to attend the GAM are those who have paid their membership fees for the year 2023. The meeting's agenda includes the review of the report of the Board of Directors report on the Chamber's activities and financial status for the year ending 31 December 2023. It also includes discussing and approving the auditor's report on the Chamber's budget, final accounts, and the statement of revenues and expenses for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023. Also included in the agenda is discharging the members of the Board of Directors and approval of the estimated budget for the 2024 fiscal year, and the appointment of a new auditor and determination of his fees.