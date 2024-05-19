Indonesian Writer Shines At Doha International Book Fair 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indonesia stood out at the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) 2024, with best-selling author Dewi (Dee) Lestari making a notable appearance. The Indonesian Embassy in Doha proudly presented Lestari on May 16, marking the first time an Indonesian author has participated as a featured speaker at the prestigious book fair in the Middle East.

Held at the Cultural Lounge of DIBF and moderated by Chelsy Gill, the event attracted a large audience, including members of the Indonesian diaspora in Qatar and international visitors from across the Middle East. In the discussion titled“The Contemporary Landscape of Indonesian Literature,” Lestari talked about significant topics in Indonesian literature, such as the book industry, issues of book piracy, and the dynamics of writing. She also highlighted the positive outlook for the literary industry, driven by the increasing number of book fairs and reading and writing festivals.

“I am very proud to have an opportunity to speak at the Doha International Book Fair. The event means a lot, not only for publishers but also for writer like myself,” said Lestari.

Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar, H E Ridwan Hassan stressed the importance of Doha International Book Fair for Indonesian Embassy:“This is the third time the Embassy has participated in the fair consecutively, and every time we participate I am always amazed with the enthusiasm appeared both from the publishers and the visitors.”

Dewi Lestari is renowned author, singer, and songwriter from Indonesia, and has earned multiple prestigious awards, including the Khatulistiwa Literary Award, the Achmad Bakrie Award for Fiction, and the Indonesian Readers' Choice Award for Favorite Author. She also concluded the event with a special performance of her iconic song,“Perahu Kertas,” delighting the audience.

“As far as I know, Dewi is the only novelist from Southeast Asia region to be given a chance to speak in this edition of Doha Book Fair. We are very proud, hanks to the tMinistry of Culture of Qatar”, said Ali Murtado, Head of Division for Socio-Culture cooperation at the Indonesian Embassy.