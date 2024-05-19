Bangladesh Embassy Marks Bangla New Year 1431

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Bangladesh in collaboration with the Bangladesh MHM School and College and cultural performers from West Bengal, India and Thrissur Art Centre of Kerala celebrated the Bangla New Year 1431 and Rabindra and Nazrul Jayanti with great festivity.

On this occasion, a day long Boirhsakhi fair was organised on May 17, 2024 at the premises of Bangladesh MHM School and College. Around 5,000 people of all ages and all professions including members of Bangladesh community and expatriate communities of other countries including neighbouring countries of South Asia gathered at the celebration of Bangla New Year 1431 and Rabindra and Nazrul Jayanti. Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and very famous Bengali poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, who are equally respected in Bangladesh and India.

The programme of the day was formally inaugurated by Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar H E Mohammed Nazrul Islam which was followed by holding of the traditional Mangal Shovajatra (New Year Peace Rally) in which both expatriate Bangladesh community and expatriates' foreign communities wearing traditional dresses took part with enthusiasm and festivity.

A number of stalls were set up at the fair by the members of Bangladesh and Indian community. Traditional items including food, handicrafts, ornaments, cottage and handloom, fashion wear, cloth items etc. were displayed at the stalls.

There was a spectacular cultural event, including songs, dances and recitation of poem presented by Indian Cultural Groups and Thrissur Art Centre of Kerala, the students of Bangladesh School, members of the Embassy and Doha based Bangladeshi band Boishakhi.