(MENAFN) Interior Minister Matuss Sutaj Estok disclosed that the assailant responsible for critically injuring Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday harbored strong opposition to Fico's decision to halt arms shipments to Ukraine. The attack occurred as Fico was meeting with supporters in the town of Handlova, where he was targeted with multiple point-blank gunshots, resulting in his immediate hospitalization in serious condition. Authorities swiftly apprehended the assailant, identified as Juraj Cintula, 71, purportedly associated with the Slovak Association of Writers and an advocate for the opposition Progressive Slovakia party.



Sutaj Estok confirmed earlier reports that Cintula is charged with premeditated attempted murder, underscoring the politically motivated nature of the assault. The minister elaborated on Cintula's ideological stance, indicating his active engagement with both domestic and international affairs and his vocal opposition to various government policies. Notably, Cintula protested against the closure of the Special Prosecutor’s Office and vehemently opposed the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, a policy implemented by Fico in alignment with his critique of Western involvement in the Ukraine conflict.



The shooter articulated his grievances with government policies as the rationale behind his decision to target the Prime Minister, according to Sutaj Estok. Describing Cintula as a "lone wolf," the minister emphasized that the assailant acted independently without affiliation to any organized groups.



The revelation of Cintula's motivations sheds light on the complex socio-political landscape in Slovakia and underscores the divisive nature of policies related to international affairs. As investigations into the assassination attempt continue, the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the inherent risks associated with public office and the fervent ideological debates that permeate contemporary society.

