Murder attempt on Slovak premier

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico narrowly escaped death in a shocking assassination attempt that unfolded in the small town of Handlova. The incident occurred as Fico was engaging with supporters following a meeting with local officials, with the assailant targeting him with multiple gunshots at close range.



Although the suspect has been apprehended, authorities have refrained from disclosing his identity publicly. However, initial indications suggest that the attack on Fico, known for his vocal opposition to aiding Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, was politically motivated.



Eyewitnesses and media reports recount a harrowing scene as the 59-year-old prime minister was greeted by a barrage of gunfire from an unknown individual within the crowd. Despite sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, Fico was swiftly evacuated from the scene by law enforcement personnel, initially transported by car before being airlifted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.



Reports indicate that Fico suffered four gunshot wounds, with one bullet inflicting severe damage to his abdomen and intestines. Additional shots struck him in the hand and leg, while another caused superficial injury to his abdomen. The seriousness of his condition prompted an intense overnight battle by medical professionals to stabilize his health, with Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak confirming that Fico's life hung in the balance during the critical hours following the attack.



Following extensive surgical intervention, Fico's condition has been described as stable, yet the gravity of his injuries underscores the ongoing severity of the situation. As investigations continue into the motives behind the assassination attempt and the identity of the perpetrator, the incident has sent shockwaves throughout Slovakia, raising concerns over the safety of political figures and the stability of the nation's leadership.

MENAFN19052024000045015687ID1108231029