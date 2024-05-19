Qatar Hosts GCC Technical Committee Meeting On Retirement, Social Insurance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA) is hosting the 58th meeting of the Permanent Technical Committee for Retirement and Social Insurance Agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries from May 20 to 22.

The meeting will be chaired by Director of Customer Management at GRSIA Ali Abdullah Al Kuwari with the attendance of committee members from the GCC countries. The agenda includes updating the unified system for extending social insurance coverage, targeting unregistered workers through direct coordination, and addressing data related to pension disbursements, unemployment benefits, and retirees' benefits.

The meeting will also discuss several initiatives, including updating a comparative study of civil retirement and social insurance systems, establishing electronic links between civil retirement and social insurance agencies, improving collection mechanisms, and initiatives for training and qualification, international cooperation, and the annual unified awareness campaign.

The meeting will review statistical indicators for the implementation of the unified social insurance protection system, regular seminars, the Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Funds Research Award, and the recognition of pioneering figures in civil retirement and social insurance. The Permanent Technical Committee for Retirement and Social Insurance Agencies in the GCC holds regular meetings among member states.