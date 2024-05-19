Culture Minister, Turkmen Counterpart Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ashgabat: Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani met Minister of Culture of the Republic of Turkmenistan Atageldi Ashirovich Shamuradov in Ashgabat. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation and ways to develop them in the cultural field. The meeting came on the margin of the Minister's participation in the international conference at the level of culture ministers in Turkmenistan, which was held with the participation of more than 22 countries and organizations, in commemoration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the Turkmen poet and scholar Makhdoum Guli Firaki, who is considered among the biggest classical poets among the Turkmen people.