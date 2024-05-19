Prime Minister Witnesses Graduation Of Doha Institute Master's Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani witnessed the graduation ceremony of the 8th cohort of master's students at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies for the academic year 2023-2024, yesterday.

During the ceremony held at the Sports and Events Complex at Qatar University, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs honoured the 206 male and female graduates from various specialisations. The ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the state, senior officials, academics, faculty members, and parents of the graduates.