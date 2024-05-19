               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma, Vijay Mallya Cheer As RCB Enter Playoffs


5/19/2024 4:00:29 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings and entered the IPL 2024 playoffs.


Anushka Sharma in tears, Vijay Mallya cheers as RCB qualifies for playoffs


Saturday, May 18, was an electrifying weekend when RCB defeated CSK by 27 runs to enter the IPL 2024 playoffs.


This was RCB's fifth consecutive win which made them
enter the IPL 2024 playoffs.


Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for him in the stands and was seen in tears after the teams win.


Vijay Mallya, RCB's former owner also congratulated the team on X saying, 'Onward & upward towards the throphy'.


CSK struggled to get going in their chase of 219 runs, losing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck and Daryl Mitchell for 4.


Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane attempted to recover, but when Rahane was dismissed for 33 runs off 22 balls, CSK needed 114 runs from the final ten overs to win.


Fans where eager to see Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni play as opponents for the last time as it is believed that MSD will retire after this IPL season.

AsiaNet News

