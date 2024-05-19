AAP Protests: Barricades Outside BJP Office, No Entry/Exit At ITO Metro Station; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Police on Sunday (May 19) announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would not be allowed to proceed with its planned march to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters. The AAP had organised a demonstration outside the BJP office to voice their opposition against the arrests of several AAP leaders by central agencies.

This move comes at a time when Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is currently out on bail until June 1 in the excise policy case, while his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday over the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, the party's Rajya Sabha member.

Police officials asserted that since no permission was sought for the protest, the AAP's march would not be permitted. Additionally, Section 144, which prohibits gatherings of more than four people in an area, is enforced in the DDU Marg and the ITO area, where both party headquarters are situated.

Heightened security measures were put in place at the BJP headquarters, with barricades installed around the facility. Similar measures were observed outside the Aam Aadmi Party office, reflecting the strained relationship between the party, which has been governing Delhi since December 2013, and the BJP-led Centre.

Ahead of the protest march, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, warning of heavy traffic at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg. DDU Marg, in particular, may be temporarily closed for traffic between 11 am to 2 pm. Commuters were urged to avoid these routes and plan their journeys accordingly.

To manage the situation, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of entry/exit gates at the ITO station "until further notice."