Bengaluru: Apartment Residents In Yelahanka Slam BBMP As Drainage Water Floods Apartments (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka are furious with BBMP officials due to severe flooding from the Rajkaluve canal, rendering many homes uninhabitable. Despite being aware of the dire situation, BBMP officials have yet to arrive at the scene, drawing sharp criticism from displaced residents. The flooding has impacted 22 villas, with water pouring in from the Rajkaluve canal on one side and heavy rain on the other. Continuous downpours have exacerbated the situation, making water removal efforts futile.

Frustrated residents accuse BBMP of negligence and playing with people's lives. Many have vacated their homes, unable to endure the foul smell from the Rajakaluve water, which has flooded the area for the past week. The problem stems from an open stormwater drain, inundating several apartments and surrounding areas. Despite sending a letter to BBMP a week ago, no solution has been provided, leaving residents struggling to cope with the overflow.

The stagnant water, combined with rainwater, has turned the area into a makeshift lake, causing immense distress and frustration in the community. The residents of 22 houses continue to deal with the consequences of the overflow from the Rajkaluve, with no resolution in sight.