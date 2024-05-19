A Step Towards True Inclusion: Axis Bank’s ARISE ComeAsYouAre Program Ushers in a New Era for LGBTQIA+ Professionals in Banking

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 16, 2024: Axis Bank, in line with its ‘DilSeOpen’ philosophy announced the launch of its ‘ARISE ComeAsYouAre Program’, a dynamic new talent acquisition program for the LGBTQIA+ community at Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival.



‘ARISE ComeAsYouAre’ is an open campus program, focused on skills-based hiring that prioritizes skill-set and potential of an individual over traditional factors such as a specific degree or college pedigree. As the job markets evolve, it is becoming increasingly important to seek candidates with the right skillsets, regardless of their academic background. This recruitment program is designed to welcome talented LGBTQIA+ individuals from any college in India to apply and build a career in banking with Axis Bank.



Axis Bank has taken several initiatives in its journey to embrace diversity, equity and inclusion. In 2021, the Bank announced its initiative ‘ComeAsYouAre’; a Charter of policies and practices for employees and customers from the LGBTQIA+ community. It invited same sex partners to open joint savings accounts and/or term deposits, list each other as nominees and gave the option of adding the honorific Mx for customers of varied genders. In 2022, Axis Bank partnered with Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd. (Tata AIG), to offer Group Medicare products for its customers from the LGBTQIA+ Community.



With the launch of ‘ARISE ComeAsYouAre’ program, Axis Bank continues to walk the talk - taking strides in implementing initiatives that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion within the organization and its ecosystem. Fresh graduates and professionals with up to 5 years of experience will get an equal opportunity to launch their career in a dynamic and inclusive environment that focuses on their skills, potential, and fresh perspective. It will also provide them with ample learning opportunities to help develop their skills and knowledge of the banking sector.



Speaking on this initiative, Rajkamal Vempati, President & Head (she/her), – Human Resources, Axis Bank, said, “At Axis Bank, we have put our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion that respects and recognizes the importance of distinctive life journeys and varied identities that extend beyond the paradigms of gender. This for us, is as much about the invisible markers as it is about the visible ones. It is our belief that it fosters a culture of innovation and leverages the multiple talent pools that exist in a rich demography like ours.”



Further adding, ‘Our work internally focuses on creating equitable processes, products and policies that allow us to make space for everyone to thrive. In this effort, we are happy to invite talented individuals from the LGBTQIA+ Community to apply through our unique program, ‘ARISE ComeAsYouAre’, where we prioritize skills over backgrounds, fostering a more inclusive talent pool. The future of banking is diverse and ARISE is our bridge, connecting us with talented individuals from all walks of life.”



Speaking on this initiative, Harish Iyer (He/She), SVP & Head-Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Axis Bank, said, “At Axis Bank, we believe that a diverse and inclusive workforce with fresh perspectives can be a breeding ground for innovation. ‘ARISE ComeAsYouAre’ brings together talented minds from different backgrounds to shape the future of banking. It focuses on skills and potential over traditional backgrounds, and allows us to tap into a broader range of ideas and approaches. It is crucial to have a well-defined evaluation process that minimizes bias and ensures fair assessment of all candidates regardless of their background.”





