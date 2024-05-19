Saudi King Undergoes Medical Tests

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 19 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Royal Court stated that King Salman bin Abdulaziz would undergo medical tests on Sunday due to "high temperature and joint pain." The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the examinations would be conducted at the royal clinics at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. (end) kns

