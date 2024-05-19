Harin Goes To Police Over Fake News Related To Visa Controversy

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando has filed a Police complaint over what he says is fake news accusing him of being involved in the recent visa controversy.

Fernando said, Friday, he was not involved in the decision to grant the on-arrival visa issuing process to VFS Global.

However, the Minister says he has been accused of being behind the move by some news websites.

The Tourism Minister said that he has filed a complaint over the fake news.

The Minister also said that the Cabinet decision to grant the on-arrival visa issuing process to VFS Global was taken when he was overseas.

He said that the observation of the Tourism Ministry was also not obtained for the move.

An unidentified individual had created a stir at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on Thursday over the decision to grant the process to VFS Global.

Fernando said that he was not consulted when VFS Global was picked. He also denied claims that VFS Global was an Indian company.

India had also denied taking over the visa issuance at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Colombo.

“We have seen reports and comments including in social media regarding Indian companies taking over visa issuance at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Colombo. The companies referred to in these reports are not India based or Indian and are headquartered elsewhere,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that any reference to India in this context is unwarranted. (Colombo Gazette)