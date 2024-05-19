(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Sajith briefs Japan on plans after ending corrupt and ruthless regime | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Sunday, May 19, 2024
Home News Sajith briefs Japan on plans after ending corrupt and ruthless regime Sajith briefs Japan on plans after ending corrupt and ruthless regime May 4, 2024

Opposition Leade Sajith Premadasa briefed Japan on plans the Samagi Jana Balawegaya has after ending the“corrupt and ruthless” regime.

Premadasa met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa, Saturday, for a special discussion on Sri Lanka's current situation.

During the meeting, Premadasa briefed Minister Kamikawa on Sri Lanka's economic crisis and outlined the plans of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya to address it.

He also emphasized the significance of this year in Sri Lankan politics, highlighting the upcoming crucial election.

Additionally, the opposition leader explained how the Samagi Jana Balawegaya aims to rejuvenate the country after ending the“current corrupt and ruthless regime” and establishing a people-friendly administration. (Colombo Gazette)