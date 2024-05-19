Sri Lanka To Continue With Free Visa Service For Seven Countries

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka has decided to continue with the free visa service offered to visitors from India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

The President's media division said that it was decided at the Cabinet meeting held, Monday, to maintain the existing US $50 fee for a 30-day visa for foreigners visiting Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that the free visa service currently offered to citizens of seven countries, India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia will continue while the Government also emphasizes that the Department of Immigration and Emigration assumes full responsibility for issuing relevant visas upon entry into the country for foreigners.

Amidst the notable progress in the country's tourism sector, numerous stakeholders within the industry have recently urged President Ranil Wickremesinghe to maintain the maximum visa fee for foreigners at US $50.

They have also highlighted that this decision stands as significant support for the future growth of the tourism industry.

Consequently, President Ranil Wickremesinghe reached this decision after presenting the matter during the Cabinet meeting. (Colombo Gazette)