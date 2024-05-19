VFS Global Says Sri Lanka Decides On Granting Or Rejecting Visa

VFS Global says the decision to grant or reject a visa in Sri Lanka is at the sole discretion of the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Sri Lanka and not the private company.

Issuing a statement, VFS Global said that the Department of Immigration & Emigration (DI&E) has signed a tripartite contract with GBS Technology Services & IVS Global FZCO being the prime contractor and VFS Global being the technology partner for the Sri Lanka government's new E-Visa solution. .

VFS Global manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to the application process only.

“The decision to grant or reject the visa is at the sole discretion of the Department of Immigration and Emigration,” VFS Global said.

The company also said that it currently employs a total of 66 Sri Lankan nationals and the number is expected to increase to over 100 Sri Lankan nationals shortly.

VFS Global has experience offering its digital E-Visa platform to 12 governments including Thailand, Dubai, Equatorial Guinea, Azerbaijan, Suriname, amongst others.

As part of the digital transformation and modernisation of the visa system, the Government of Sri Lanka decided to adopt VFS Global's digital platform for its E-Visa and Visa-on-Arrival process.

VFA says the objective is to make the process seamless to aid increased tourism and investment opportunities.





Full stateement:

VFS Global is a trusted partner to 67 client governments. It operates over 3,300 visa application centres in 151 countries and has processed over 285 million applications since its inception in 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and backed by majority shareholder Blackstone, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.

As the world's leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

A technology-driven company, VFS Global continuously transforms its business model with secure and efficient processes, market offerings and advanced technologies including AI/Analytics. With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving client governments. VFS Global enhances cross-border mobility for global citizens through highly secure, reliable, efficient, and innovative technology solutions.

Data security is fully embedded in the design and functioning of its processes. The company fully adheres to the highest international standards, such as ISO 27001:2013, UK Cyber Essentials Plus, Spain National Cybersecurity Framework, Germany IT Grundschutz, etc. VFS Global has robust systems and controls in place and complies with various data localisation, privacy, and data protection laws, including GDPR.

VFS Global is also certified under ISO/IEC 27701:2019, an extension to ISO 27001 by TUV SUD, showing its adherence to the requirements and guidelines for a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS), and its responsibilities as a PII processor, in compliance with European GDPR.

In Sri Lanka since 2004, VFS Global has been facilitating the visa application process for 23 governments including the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Schengen countries such as France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Norway, Austria, Latvia, Hungary, Croatia, Malta, and Greece. VFS Global operates six visa centres located in Colombo and Jaffna and employs over 123 Sri Lankan nationals. Since 2004, VFS Global Sri Lanka has processed over 3.2 million applications.

Launch of the new Sri Lanka E-Visa platform

The Department of Immigration & Emigration (DI&E) has signed a tripartite contract with GBS Technology Services & IVS Global FZCO being the prime contractor and VFS Global being the technology partner for the Sri Lanka government's new E-Visa solution. .

VFS Global manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to the application process only. The decision to grant or reject the visa is at the sole discretion of the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

It currently employs a total of 66 Sri Lankan nationals and the number is expected to increase to over 100 Sri Lankan nationals shortly.

VFS Global has experience offering its digital E-Visa platform to 12 governments including Thailand, Dubai, Equatorial Guinea, Azerbaijan, Suriname, amongst others.

As part of the digital transformation and modernisation of the visa system, the government of Sri Lanka decided to adopt VFS Global's digital platform for its E-Visa and Visa-on-Arrival process. The objective is to make the process seamless to aid increased tourism and investment opportunities.

Travellers (visa applicants) can choose from 17 non-resident visa categories ranging from one month to 10 years. The process is online, which brings convenience to applicants. Additionally, travellers can use the dedicated contact centre that provides 24/7 support in five languages namely English, Tamil, Russian, Mandarin/Cantonese and German. This will be expanded to other languages based on the requirement.

The solution is offered through a user-pay model, at no cost to the government. All investments related to technology, infrastructure and staff are borne by the company.

The total service fee approved by the Cabinet is US$ 18.50 across all visa categories. Payment processing charges and applicable local taxes are in addition to the service fee.

The government benefits from increased efficiencies and transparency in managing the complete process and improved resource utilisation.