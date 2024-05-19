(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Police grill man who protested at BIA over visa issue | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



The Police questioned a man who protested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) recently at the visa issuance counters.

The man, identified as Sandaruwan Kumarasinghe, appeared at the Airport Police station, Monday.

He said that he was questioned over the objections he raised at the visa issuance counters.

The airport incident was captured on a mobile phone and shared widely on social media.

He had accused the Government of giving the visa issuing process to an Indian company.

The man, a lawyer by profession, insisted that he was not linked to any political party.

He said that he raised his voice as a Sri Lankan and a lawyer and had every right to question the authorities. (Colombo Gazette)