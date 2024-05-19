(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Harin denies claims he resigned over visa issue | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Sunday, May 19, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Harin denies claims he resigned over visa issue Harin denies claims he resigned over visa issue May 7, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando denied claims that he has resigned from his post over the visa controversy.

Fernando said that a letter circulating claiming to be his letter of resignation to the President is false.

The Minister, however, noted that he objected to moves by the Cabinet to increase visa fees

“Letter circulating isn't true even though I mentioned my intentions in Cabinet, of not wanting to be apart of the decision to increase any visa fees. Date of the letter is also one month ago,” the Minister said.

The Cabinet had on Monday decided to continue with the free visa service offered to visitors from India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

The President's media division said that it was also decided at the Cabinet meeting held, Monday, to maintain the existing US $50 fee for a 30-day visa for foreigners visiting Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that the free visa service currently offered to citizens of seven countries, India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia will continue while the Government also emphasizes that the Department of Immigration and Emigration assumes full responsibility for issuing relevant visas upon entry into the country for foreigners. (Colombo Gazette)