Saudi Arabia Helps Combat Blindness In Sri Lanka

Saudi Arabia has offered Sri Lanka assistance to combat blindness in Sri Lanka and the diseases that cause it.

The Saudi Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Khalid bin Hamoud Al-Kahtani stated that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center organized the Saudi Noor Voluntary Project in the Republic of Sri Lanka to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it in the government hospital in Kattankudy in the eastern province of Sri Lanka during the period from 4th to 10th May 2024.

This was organised based on the distinguished relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Sri Lanka, and out of the keenness of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister to alleviate the suffering of countries around the world.

This project includes performing surgical operations on thousands of cases, providing them with medical services, medicines, spectacles and lenses, in addition to providing them with health awareness.

This project is an extension of the projects organized by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in all countries, including the Republic of Sri Lanka.

During the past years, the Center has previously organized several volunteer campaigns in different regions of the Republic of Sri Lanka, the most recent of which was in the regions of Walasmulla in the southern province of Sri Lanka and Kattankudy in eastern provine of Sri Lanka during the period from 6th to 16th September 2023.

In its work, the Center relies on principles based on lofty humanitarian goals, based on providing aid to the needy and relief to the afflicted anywhere in the world with an accurate monitoring mechanism and advanced and rapid transportation methods, which is carried out through the assistance of United Nations organizations and international and local non-profit organizations in the beneficiary countries with high reliability.

The projects and programs provided by the Center must be diverse according to those who deserve them and the circumstances in which they live or have been exposed.

The aid includes all sectors of relief and humanitarian work (relief security, camp management, shelter, early recovery, protection, education, water, environmental sanitation, nutrition, health, support to humanitarian operations, logistics, and emergency communications).

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center seeks to be a global model in this field, based on several foundations, including:

. Continuing the Kingdom's approach to extending a helping hand to those in need around the world.

. Providing aid without any inhumane motives.

. Coordination and consultation with trusted international organizations and bodies.

. Applying all international standards used in relief programs.

. Unifying efforts among the agencies concerned with relief work in the Kingdom.

. Professionalism and efficiency of the center's workers and volunteers.

. Ensuring that aid reaches those who deserve it and is not exploited for other purposes.

. The aid must be of high quality and reliable source.

According to general statistics for the Center's projects (completed) until 31st December 2023, 2,673 projects have been completed at a total cost of US$ 6,532,536,783 in 98 countries of the world, including 17 projects at a total cost of US$ 14,311,611 in the Republic of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)