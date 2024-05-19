Harin Denies Claims He Resigned Over Visa Issue

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando denied claims that he has resigned from his post over the visa controversy.

Fernando said that a letter circulating claiming to be his letter of resignation to the President is false.

The Minister, however, noted that he objected to moves by the Cabinet to increase visa fees

“Letter circulating isn't true even though I mentioned my intentions in Cabinet, of not wanting to be apart of the decision to increase any visa fees. Date of the letter is also one month ago,” the Minister said.

The Cabinet had on Monday decided to continue with the free visa service offered to visitors from India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

The President's media division said that it was also decided at the Cabinet meeting held, Monday, to maintain the existing US $50 fee for a 30-day visa for foreigners visiting Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that the free visa service currently offered to citizens of seven countries, India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia will continue while the Government also emphasizes that the Department of Immigration and Emigration assumes full responsibility for issuing relevant visas upon entry into the country for foreigners. (Colombo Gazette)