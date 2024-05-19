(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Tamils in Sri Lanka distribute porridge to commemorate war dead | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Thursday, May 16, 2024
About us Contact us Entertainment Fashion Gazette clicks Video Spotlight Privacy Policy
Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Home News Tamils in Sri Lanka distribute porridge to commemorate war dead Tamils in Sri Lanka distribute porridge to commemorate war dead May 15, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Tamils in Sri Lanka distributed porridge to commemorated the victims of the war which ended in 2009.
People gathered on the street in Karaitivu and distributed porridge with the involvement of some local politicians.
Fishermen's associations and civil society in the area also supported the program.
The Police have cracked down on similar events in other parts of the country this week.
On 19th May Sri Lanka will commemorate the end of the nearly 30 year war between the LTTE and the military.
Tamils are remembering the victims of the final stages of the war but the authorities accuse them of commemorating the LTTE.
The LTTE remains banned in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN19052024000190011042ID1108230755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.