Amnesty International Chief To Attend Event In Mullivaikkal

The Secretary General of Amnesty International, Agnès Callamard, is to visit Sri Lanka and attend an event in Mullivaikkal to commemorate the victims of the war.

Callamard will make her first regional visit to South Asia from 16 to 24 May 2024, Amnesty International said.

Amnesty said that on 18 May Callamard will be joining the thousands of war-affected Tamils who will be commemorating all those lost to the internal armed conflict in Sri Lanka at an event in Mullivaikkal, Sri Lanka.

Tamils are remembering the victims of the final stages of the war but the authorities accuse them of commemorating the LTTE.

Just this week Tamils in Sri Lanka distributed porridge to commemorated the victims of the war which ended in 2009.

People gathered on the street in Karaitivu and distributed porridge with the involvement of some local politicians.

Fishermen's associations and civil society in the area also supported the program.

The Police have cracked down on similar events in other parts of the country this week.

On 19th May Sri Lanka will commemorate the end of the nearly 30 year war between the LTTE and the military. (Colombo Gazette)