Thursday, May 16, 2024

Teen injured in Fox Hill tragedy succumbs to injuries

A teenaged schoolgirl who sustained serious injuries in the Fox Hill Super Cross 2024 race succumbed to her injuries, taking the death toll from the accident to eight.

The girl, identified as 16-year-old Sathdarani Kavishka, was receiving treatment at the Badulla General Hospital, when she succumbed to her injuries.

Seven people were initially reported killed and over 20 others sustained injuries when a car went off track and crashed into a group of spectators at the Fox Hill Super Cross race in Diyatalawa last month (April).

The Police said that a child was among those killed in the accident and four of the victims were officials of the racing event.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa said that a racing car had veered off the track and collided with a group of spectators.

The Fox Hill Super Cross 2024 race was suspended following the deadly accident.

The Sri Lanka Army appointed a seven-member panel led by a Major General to investigate the deadly accident.

The Fox Hill Super Cross race was organized by the Sri Lanka Military Academy in Diyatalawa with the support of the Sri Lanka Automobile Sports (SLAS). (Colombo Gazette)