(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Ranil to travel to Bali to attend World Water Forum | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Thursday, May 16, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Ranil to travel to Bali to attend World Water Forum Ranil to travel to Bali to attend World Water Forum May 16, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is to travel to Bali, Indonesia to attend the 10th World Water Forum High-Level Meeting from 18th May to 20th May.

This significant gathering, themed“Water for Shared Prosperity,” will convene global leaders to address pressing issues related to water management and sustainability.

President Wickremesinghe will leave for Indonesia on the 18th, following an invitation from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, underscoring Sri Lanka's commitment to international cooperation on water-related challenges, the President's Media . Scheduled to deliver a keynote address on May 20th, President Wickremesinghe will articulate Sri Lanka's perspective on achieving equitable access to water resources for all.

During the forum, President Wickremesinghe is expected to engage in bilateral discussions, including a meeting with President Widodo, to explore avenues for collaborative action in water resource management.

His delegation, comprising senior officials from the Presidential Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reflects Sri Lanka's comprehensive approach to addressing global water issues.

The President's office said that Wickremesinghe's participation underscores Sri Lanka's proactive role in advancing sustainable solutions to ensure water security, not only domestically but also on the global stage. (Colombo Gazette)