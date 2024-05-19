Four Soldiers Accused Over Rathupaswala Shooting Acquitted

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Four soldiers including a Major General, accused over the Rathupaswala shooting incident in 2013, have been acquitted.
The Gampaha High Court Trial-at-Bar acquitted the accused, Friday, over the shooting incident in which three people were killed and 45 others sustained injuries.
The shooting took place during a protest by villagers demanding clean drinking water.
The soldiers opened fire at unarmed villagers at Weliweriya during the protest against a factory accused of polluting groundwater.
The Attorney General had in 2019 filed indictments before the Trial-at-Bar against then-Brigadier Anura Deshapriya Gunawardena and 3 other soldiers. (Colombo Gazette)
