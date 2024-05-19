US: Six Killed, 10 Injured In Truck-Van Collision In Idaho

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, May 19 (IANS) Six people were killed and 10 others injured due to a car accident in the northwestern US state of Idaho, local authorities said.
The accident occurred in Idaho Falls in Bonneville County at 5:29 a.m. local time (1129 GMT) on Saturday, when a pickup truck collided with a Chevrolet passenger van, said the Idaho State Police in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.
The van's driver and five passengers died at the scene, and nine other passengers in the van and the pickup's driver were hospitalised, according to police.
This crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
