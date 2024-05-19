(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Fourteen Sri Lankan fishermen arrested by Indian Navy | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Friday, May 17, 2024 Fourteen Sri Lankan fishermen arrested by Indian Navy Fourteen Sri Lankan fishermen arrested by Indian Navy May 17, 2024

The Indian Navy arrested 14 Sri Lankan fishermen and seized five boats for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing sea cucumber, the Hindu reported.

The Sri Lankans were arrested on Thursday, May 16 for violating the Maritime Zones of India Act 1981.

The Hindu quoted the Indian Navy as saying that ICGS Rani Durgavati apprehended five Sri Lankan fishing boats with 14 Sri Lankan crew at 13 nautical mile South East of Point Calimere Light, 7 nautical miles inside Indian waters.

Approximately 200 kgs of endangered fish species were seized onboard in view of protecting the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone and curbing illegal activities at sea. (Colombo Gazette)