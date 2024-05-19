               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Former Army Commander Mahesh Senanayake Joins SJB


5/19/2024 3:00:09 AM

Former Army Commander and Chief of Staff, Retired General Mahesh Senanayake joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The SJB said that Senanayake has decided to support the program to rebuild Sri Lanka led by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.
The Opposition Leader has appointed Senanayake as the Chief of the Samagi Ranaviru Balawegaya. (Colombo Gazette)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

