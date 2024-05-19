Former Army Commander Mahesh Senanayake Joins SJB

The SJB said that Senanayake has decided to support the program to rebuild Sri Lanka led by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa. The Opposition Leader has appointed Senanayake as the Chief of the Samagi Ranaviru Balawegaya. (Colombo Gazette)

