Tamils In Sri Lanka And Around The World Commemorate 'Mullivaikkal Massacre'

By Easwaran Rutnam

Tamils in Sri Lanka and around the world commemorated the 'Mullivaikkal massacre' where hundreds were killed during the final stages of the war in Sri Lanka.

Commemoration events were held in the North and in Colombo after the authorities allowed the events to go ahead on the basis that LTTE flags and images were not displayed.

An attempt to disrupt the event held in Wellawatte, Colombo was also blocked by the Police who detained a man.

Activist Bhavani Fonseka said that a large gathering attended the commemoration event held in Mullivaikal to mark 15 years after the end of war.

“And a reminder, yet again, of the grief and trauma of so many and the unresolved questions as to what happened to their loved ones and elusive justice and peace in Sri Lanka,” she said in a post on X.

Tamils in Canada, UK, France and the US also staged events to commemorate the victims of the 'Mullivaikkal massacre' .

Politicians in Canada, UK, France and the US also posted messages on X extending support to the families of the victims and calling for accountability.

Thousands of civilians were reported killed during the final push by the military to defeat the LTTE in May 2009.

The Government at the time led by then President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was accused of committing war crimes during the final stages of the war, an allegation he rejected.

The United Nations has since called for an independent investigation to be conducted and those found responsible to be held accountable.

However, successive Governments have refused to take any action on military officers over war crimes. (Colombo Gazette)

Pic courtesy Bhavani Fonseka on X