(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Former Army Commander ready to take up any challenge | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Sunday, May 19, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Former Army Commander ready to take up any challenge Former Army Commander ready to take up any challenge May 18, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Former Army Commander turned politician Sarath Fonseka says he is prepared to take up any challenge to take Sri Lanka forward.

Fonseka also expressed hope that unity will continue in Sri Lanka, 15 years after he led the army to crush the LTTE.

In a post on X, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, noted that one and a half decades have gone by since Sri Lanka was liberated and united once again after a three decade long conflict.

“Many people lost lives and limbs. Wars are not pleasant, and peace has a price,” Fonseka said.

He said that when he took over as Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, he had stated clearly that he would end the war during his term and would not let the next Commander inherit a war.

“With the support of the Tri-Forces and all those involved, I delivered on my word,” Fonseka said.

Fonseka said that his hope is for peace to continue and for all Sri Lankans to live in unity with equality and equity. (Colombo Gazette)