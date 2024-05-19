(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Fisherman killed, another missing after ship crashes into boat | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Sunday, May 19, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Fisherman killed, another missing after ship crashes into boat Fisherman killed, another missing after ship crashes into boat May 18, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

One fisherman was killed and another fishermen is missing after ship crashed into a boat off Trincomalee.

In a search and rescue operation led by the Sri Lanka Navy, in coordination with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo, 03 fishermen from a distressed local fishing vessel were rescued off the east coast of Sri Lanka, about 42 nautical miles (77km) off the Batticaloa Lighthouse on 17th May 2024. One (01) of the rescued individuals was transferred to Trincomalee by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard for medical attention, while the remaining two (02) were transferred to Valaichchenai by another fishing vessel that was in the vicinity.

The distressed trawler 'ASWAR' (IMUL-A-0266-TLE), had been at sea for a routine fishing expedition, having left from Valaichchenai Fisheries Harbour on 12th May 2024. In an unfortunate turn of events, it has faced this distress whilst in eastern seas.

Having picked up the distress signal disseminated by the Communication Center at Valaichchenai Fisheries Harbour, a Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla and another craft from the Sri Lanka Coast Guard were rushed to the designated sea area, at the directives of the Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera.

Meanwhile, a critically ill fisherman (01) was transferred to Trincomalee Harbour by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard craft CG 407 and subsequently he was rushed to Trincomalee General Hospital for further treatment. Further, the other two fishermen (02), who were unharmed, were safely escorted to Valaichchenai by another fishing trawler.

Additionally, the body of one of the two missing fishermen from the ill-fated fishing trawler has been recovered. Meanwhile, search operations are still underway for the remaining fisherman.