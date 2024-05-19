US Backs Push For Justice, Equal Rights In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The United States (US) says it remains a steadfast partner to the Sri Lankan people, including those who continue seeking justice and equal rights, 15 years since the end of the war.

In a post on X to mark 15 years since the end of Sri Lanka's civil war, the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung said the United States stands in solidarity with all Sri Lankans, reflecting on the resilience and hope for a united future.

We remain a steadfast partner to the Sri Lankan people, including those who continue seeking justice, equal rights, and access to opportunities. We reaffirm our commitment to support Sri Lanka's journey toward a prosperous and inclusive future that embraces its diversity for sustainable peace and progress,”she said.

The US Ambassador was in the North of Sri Lanka this week and met with a wide range of people.

Among those she met were families of the disappeared, former combatants, and former detainees arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Even today many Sri Lankan citizens face continued intimidation. All families have the right to memorialize loved ones. Their stories are poignant reminders of the need for a peaceful, durable political solution,”she said.

She also met with the Governor of the Northern Province P.S.M. Charles to discuss economic development and social issues in the North. (Colombo Gazette)