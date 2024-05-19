(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Four soldiers accused over Rathupaswala shooting acquitted | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Saturday, May 18, 2024 Four soldiers accused over Rathupaswala shooting acquitted Four soldiers accused over Rathupaswala shooting acquitted May 17, 2024

Four soldiers including a Major General, accused over the Rathupaswala shooting incident in 2013, have been acquitted.

The Gampaha High Court Trial-at-Bar acquitted the accused, Friday, over the shooting incident in which three people were killed and 45 others sustained injuries.

The shooting took place during a protest by villagers demanding clean drinking water.

The soldiers opened fire at unarmed villagers at Weliweriya during the protest against a factory accused of polluting groundwater.

The Attorney General had in 2019 filed indictments before the Trial-at-Bar against then-Brigadier Anura Deshapriya Gunawardena and 3 other soldiers. (Colombo Gazette)