Saturday, May 18, 2024 Police record statement from notorious Minister for assaulting porter Police record statement from notorious Minister for assaulting porter May 17, 2024

The Police recorded a statement from notorious State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera over the assault on a porter at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

State Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Prasanna Ranaweera told reporters outside the Airport Police that the porter knows the true story on what exactly happened.

He also said that the incident should not have happened.

CCTV footage showed the Minister slapping the porter a number of times.

The State Minister had also reportedly threatened several security officers at the airport.

He had reportedly gone to the airport accompanied by his ministerial security personnel when the incident took place.

The airport security had refused to allow the State Minister's armed security officers to enter the premises.

The State Minister had then allegedly verbally abused the airport security officers. (Colombo Gazette)