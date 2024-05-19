(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Union Bank Opens Newest Digital Zone in Rajagiriya | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Saturday, May 18, 2024
About us Contact us Entertainment Fashion Gazette clicks Video Spotlight Privacy Policy
Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Home Advertorial Union Bank Opens Newest Digital Zone in Rajagiriya Union Bank Opens Newest Digital Zone in Rajagiriya May 18, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Union Bank opened a highly automated Digital Zone in Rajagiriya, as part of the Bank's digital transformation initiatives to expand Smart Banking convenience to customers.
Union Bank Digital Zones were also opened at the Bank's Head Office and at the Pettah branch recently.
MENAFN19052024000190011042ID1108230692
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.