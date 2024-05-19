(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Union Bank Opens Newest Digital Zone in Rajagiriya | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Saturday, May 18, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home Advertorial Union Bank Opens Newest Digital Zone in Rajagiriya Union Bank Opens Newest Digital Zone in Rajagiriya May 18, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}





Union Bank opened a highly automated Digital Zone in Rajagiriya, as part of the Bank's digital transformation initiatives to expand Smart Banking convenience to customers.

Union Bank Digital Zones were also opened at the Bank's Head Office and at the Pettah branch recently.