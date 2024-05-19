(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Sri Lanka to host West Indies for white-ball series in June | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Saturday, May 18, 2024
Sri Lanka to host West Indies for white-ball series in June
May 18, 2024

West Indies will tour Sri Lanka for three ICC Women's Championship ODIs followed by as many T20Is, starting 15 June.

For Sri Lanka, who recently qualified for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in Bangladesh, the upcoming white-ball assignment would play a crucial role in helping them prepare for the Women's T20 Asia Cup. Sri Lanka will be hosting the clash of the Asian sides in the following month in July.

West Indies' tour of Sri Lanka begins with a three-match ICC Women's Championship ODI series, with all games scheduled to be played in Galle.

The ODI series provides crucial IWC points that are essential to secure direct qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025. The top five teams along with the host nation India will qualify directly. The remaining teams will compete in a qualifier to secure their place.

In the 2022-25 IWC standings, West Indies are currently sitting at No.7 spot with 14 points in 15 games while Sri Lanka are right behind them at No.8 with 14 points in 18 games.

After completion of the ODI leg, both teams will contest in a three-match T20I series in Hambantota.

This assignment will be Sri Lanka's first bilateral clash after returning triumphant recently from the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, having secured both the tournament victory and qualification for the global event.

They remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and won the final by defeating Scotland, who also qualified for the T20 World Cup, by 68 runs.

West Indies toured Pakistan for three ODIs and five T20Is in April-May, registering a series sweep in the 50-over games and 4-1 win in the T20I leg.

The last time West Indies and Sri Lanka teams met in a bilateral contest was in 2017, when West Indies completely dominated Sri Lanka in both T20Is and ODIs.

West Indies tour of Sri Lanka fixtures:

1st ODI: 15 June, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

2nd ODI: 18 June, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

3rd ODI: 21 June, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

1st T20I: 24 June, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

2nd T20I: 26 June, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

3rd T20I: 28 June, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota