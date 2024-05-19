(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Several Sri Lankans killed while fighting in Russia-Ukraine war | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



May 8, 2024

Several Sri Lankans have been killed while fighting as mercenaries in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Ministry of Defence said that a number of retired Sri Lankan soldiers have joined the Russian-Ukraine war through human traffickers, as members of mercenary groups.

“It is also revealed that a significant number of war veterans have died and sustained injuries at the battlefield, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are attempting to obtain further details on the Sri Lankan casualties at the Russian-Ukrainian war front.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Police and Intelligence agencies have launched extensive operations to arrest such illegal human traffickers and several people involved in it have already been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Navy said that former military personnel, lured to Russia and Ukraine on tourist visas, are being recruited into mercenary forces without offering the promised salaries or benefits.

“It is reported that they face extreme weather, minimal support infrastructure and even without communication means. Reports also indicate serious injuries and some fatalities in the harsh war zones, lacking basic facilities,” the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Navy urged retired naval personnel not to consider accepting such opportunities, as that would lead to jeopardizing their hard-earned privileges and assets. (Colombo Gazette)