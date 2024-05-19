(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Diana stripped of Parliament seat in landmark judgement | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Diana stripped of Parliament seat in landmark judgement
May 8, 2024
State Minister Diana Gamage was stripped of her Parliament seat, Wednesday, following a landmark Supreme Court judgement.
The Supreme Court ruled that Gamage is not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat.
The judgement was delivered over a case filed by activist Oshala Herath who challenged the citizenship of the MP.
Gamage was accused of being a British citizen and not qualified to be an MP in Sri Lanka.
A writ application was filed in the Court of Appeal in 2022 by activist Oshala Herath seeking an order to disqualify Gamage's seat in Parliament.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had also been ordered by court to investigate into Gamage's passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC) (Colombo Gazette)
