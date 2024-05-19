Emirates Inks Strategic Tourism Agreement With Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Emirates has reaffirmed its strategic cooperation with Tourism Seychelles and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and has forged a new partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Now in its 38th year of operating in Sri Lanka, Emirates will continue its efforts to support the island nation's tourism agenda, including the development of special packages designed to appeal to a broader set of audiences and familiarisation trips from key feeder markets.

As part of its broader efforts to support the Indian Ocean nation, Emirates will also engage closely with travel agents and tour operators in key strategic markets to help showcase the destination's offerings to destination's its global network.

Ahmed Khoory said:“Sri Lanka is one of the very” first destinations Emirates launched operations to, so our 38-year relationship with the country is one we take special pride in. We remain committed to deepening our relationship, playing a pivotal role in promoting Sri Lanka as a key leisure destination in our network, and contributing to the tourism and trade sectors through our passenger and cargo services.”

Emirates launched its services to Sri Lanka in 1986 and currently operates two direct daily flights to Colombo utilising the Boeing 777-300ER and an additional daily service via Male. It is the only international carrier to serve the country with first-class services. (Colombo Gazette)