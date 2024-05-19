Former State Minister Refuses To Quit Politics

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Former State Minister Diana Gamage has refused to quit politics or accept the court ruling on her citizenship.

Gamage told reporters that she sees a conspiracy behind the judgement which resulted in her losing her seat in Parliament.

The former MP said that she will continue in politics and return stronger at the next election.

Gamage was on Wednesday stripped of her Parliament seat following a landmark Supreme Court judgement.

The Supreme Court ruled that Gamage is not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat.

The judgement was delivered over a case filed by activist Oshala Herath who challenged the citizenship of the MP.

Gamage was accused of being a British citizen and not qualified to be an MP in Sri Lanka.

A writ application was filed in the Court of Appeal in 2022 by activist Oshala Herath seeking an order to disqualify Gamage's seat in Parliament.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had also been ordered by court to investigate into Gamage's passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC). (Colombo Gazette)