Chamari Athapaththu to make statement on retirement claims May 9, 2024

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu says she will make a statement on reports that she hopes to retire soon.

Athapaththu was asked by reporters if she had plans to retire soon.

She responded saying now was not the time to comment and that she will make a statement on the matter later.

The Sri Lanka Cricket women's team returned to Sri Lanka after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier final against Scotland.

Athapaththu hit a sensational hundred to set up the big win.

By virtue of being finalists in the tournament, both sides had already qualified for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh.

With the win, Sri Lanka will join Australia, New Zealand, India and Pakistan in Group A of the Women's T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Scotland join hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa and West Indies. (Colombo Gazette)