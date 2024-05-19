(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Opposition Leader accuses Ranil of being scared | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



By Easwaran Rutnam

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa accused President Ranil Wickremesinghe of being scared to face the opposition after the President walked out of Parliament when clarity was sought on his speech.

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) requested time from the President to clarify certain matters related to a speech he made in Parliament, Thursday.

The President agreed but later walked out after saying there could be a debate on his speech.

The Government also accused Premadasa of trying to make a speech instead of seeking clarification on the President's statement.

However, Premadasa said that there should be freedom of speech and he had every right to respond to the President's statement.

He asked the President why he was running away and accused him of being scared to respond to the opposition.

Premadasa said that he will deliver a full statement during the debate. (Colombo Gazette)