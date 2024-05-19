China To Help Conclude Debt Restructuring Process In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

China is to help conclude the debt restructuring process in Sri Lanka, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said.

The State Minister posted a message on X saying he had a productive meeting with the Vice Minister of Finance of China Liao Min.

The meeting took place during the ADB annual meeting in Tbilisi, Georgia.

“At this discussion China assured its fullest support and cooperation to conclude the debt restructuring process in Sri Lanka. Further, reaffirmed China's steadfast support to Sri Lanka on all fronts,” the State Minister said, Saturday. (Colombo Gazette)