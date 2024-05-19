Diana Gamage Slapped With Overseas Travel Ban

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Colombo Magistrate's Court slapped an overseas travel ban on former Parliamentarian Diana Gamage, Thursday.

The travel ban was imposed by court after considering a request made by lawyers involved in the case over her citizenship.

Gamage was on Wednesday stripped of her Parliament seat following a landmark Supreme Court judgement.

The Supreme Court ruled that Gamage is not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat.

The judgement was delivered over a case filed by activist Oshala Herath who challenged the citizenship of the MP.

Gamage was accused of being a British citizen and not qualified to be an MP in Sri Lanka.

A writ application was filed in the Court of Appeal in 2022 by activist Oshala Herath seeking an order to disqualify Gamage's seat in Parliament.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had also been ordered by court to investigate into Gamage's passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC). (Colombo Gazette)